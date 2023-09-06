Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.53. 415,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.