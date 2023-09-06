Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. 280,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $233.98. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

