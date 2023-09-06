Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,801,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,502,000 after acquiring an additional 198,062 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 293,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,523. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

