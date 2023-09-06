Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 16,036 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Photronics worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

PLAB opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

