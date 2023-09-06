Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,057,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

