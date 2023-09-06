Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 180,221 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,701,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

