Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,181.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

