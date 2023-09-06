Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.24% of NuStar Energy worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NS stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The firm had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

