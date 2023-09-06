Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutrien by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

