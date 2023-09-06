Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $15.75 Million Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.33% of Xometry worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $596,974 over the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $914.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

