Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.51 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,562 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,429,000 after buying an additional 431,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

VSTO opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

