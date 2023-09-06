Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Compass Point upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

