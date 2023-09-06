Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.