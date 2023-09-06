Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.27 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SentinelOne worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after acquiring an additional 561,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after buying an additional 2,513,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,956 shares of company stock worth $3,596,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

