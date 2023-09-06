Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Gray Television worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. 11.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Down 7.0 %

GTN opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.61. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

