Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 109,441 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,441 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.15% of Century Communities worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

