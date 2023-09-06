Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 71,710 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,710 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.10 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

