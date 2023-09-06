CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.60

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLS Stock Down 0.5 %

CLS stock opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.33. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 119.20 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.40 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £499.15 million, a PE ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get CLS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CLS

In related news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £2,520,000 ($3,182,621.87). In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,340,000 ($1,692,346.55). Also, insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,520,000 ($3,182,621.87). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,210,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,749,944. 62.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

