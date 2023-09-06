Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cochlear and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 1 1 0 0 1.50 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $0.82 105.10 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 4.18 -$10.89 million ($15.86) -0.09

This table compares Cochlear and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -858.88% -7,630.09% -203.09%

Summary

Cochlear beats INVO Bioscience on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

