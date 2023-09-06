Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,999,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after buying an additional 197,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.