Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th. Cognyte Software has set its FY24 guidance at ($0.53) EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

