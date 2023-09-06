Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th. Cognyte Software has set its FY24 guidance at ($0.53) EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.48.
CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
