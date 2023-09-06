Coin98 Market Capitalization Achieves $80.28 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Coin98 has a market cap of $80.28 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003114 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

