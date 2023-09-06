Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,695 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comerica by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

Comerica Trading Down 0.4 %

CMA opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

