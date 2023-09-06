Comparing Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) & Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Immersion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Immersion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 18.67 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -7.08 Immersion $38.46 million 5.80 $30.66 million $1.29 5.36

Profitability

Immersion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Immersion 114.74% 23.88% 19.98%

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evolv Technologies and Immersion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Immersion has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Summary

Immersion beats Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects. In addition, the company offers reference designs and reference technology, engineering and integration services, and software and firmware services. It serves mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; gaming and virtual reality (VR); automotive; and other markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

