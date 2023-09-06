Comparing InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 3 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 628.16%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $128,500.00 74.83 -$18.50 million N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -16.46

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

