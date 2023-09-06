Comparing Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 22.60% 29.11% 7.74% Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 11.22 $159.11 million $9.85 40.30 Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $379.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services. It distributes its products through telephone and Internet sales channels. The company was formerly known as Bankinter Aseguradora Directa, S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and changed its name to Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros on January 26, 1995. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Tres Cantos, Spain.

