Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNXC. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Concentrix by 702.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

