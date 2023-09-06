Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Constellium worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Constellium by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.89. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

