Contrasting Allient (ALNT) & The Competition

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Allient to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Allient has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allient and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $502.99 million $17.39 million 23.47 Allient Competitors $582.55 million $64.34 million 14.37

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allient’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allient. Allient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Allient Competitors 0.25% -10.76% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allient and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Allient Competitors 42 382 698 17 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Allient’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allient has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allient pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 10.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allient beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

