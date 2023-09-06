Contrasting ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $71.32 million 2.30 $20.07 million $2.03 7.76 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 2.07 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -6.07

ESSA Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

44.2% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ESSA Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

ESSA Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 22.87% 9.13% 0.99% Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57%

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and other consumer loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. It operates community offices, including offices in Monroe County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Lackawanna County, Luzerne County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

