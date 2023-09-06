Contrasting Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Williams Companies 23.07% 17.35% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Williams Companies 1 8 5 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and Williams Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Williams Companies has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Williams Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Williams Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams Companies $10.97 billion 3.82 $2.05 billion $2.18 15.80

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services



Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

About Williams Companies



The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; risk and asset management; and NGL marketing services. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 24 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

