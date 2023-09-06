ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.52).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 230.60 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7,686.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

