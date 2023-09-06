Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$665.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$647.23 million. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5097656 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$35,560.00. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

