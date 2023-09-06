Cool Company Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Cool Stock Performance

Shares of CLCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 50,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66. Cool has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Cool alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

