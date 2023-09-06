Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Cool Price Performance

Shares of Cool stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.66. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Cool alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,996,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cool in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.