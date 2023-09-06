CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Head-To-Head Review

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -19.11% 2.49% 0.55% AvalonBay Communities 46.32% 11.01% 6.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A AvalonBay Communities 1 9 5 0 2.27

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $198.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.43%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and AvalonBay Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.10 -$12.76 million N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 9.84 $1.14 billion $8.89 20.22

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

