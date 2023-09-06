Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.