Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 25,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,268. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

