Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.