Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $350.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.40 and a 200-day moving average of $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,015 shares of company stock worth $8,236,619. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.