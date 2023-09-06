Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 115.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,185. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.