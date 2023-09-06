Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. 272,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

