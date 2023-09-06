Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $94,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 90,850 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.2 %

EDIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 157,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,663. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,160 shares of company stock valued at $45,203. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.