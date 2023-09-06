Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

