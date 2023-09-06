Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,902 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock remained flat at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

