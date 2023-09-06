Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.56. 70,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

