Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 1,634 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

