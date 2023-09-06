Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. 392,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,362. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

