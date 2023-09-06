Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. 1,495,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

