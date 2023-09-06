Crewe Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 345,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,196. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

